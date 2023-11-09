Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COOP is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COOP is $71.40, which is $14.06 above the current price. The public float for COOP is 63.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COOP on November 09, 2023 was 538.06K shares.

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) has decreased by -2.75 when compared to last closing price of 57.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. TechCrunch reported 2023-11-02 that Mortgage and loan giant Mr. Cooper says a “cybersecurity incident” earlier this week was the cause of an ongoing outage, adding that the company is “working to resolve the issue.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP’s stock has fallen by -3.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.39% and a quarterly drop of -2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for COOP’s stock, with a 12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $65 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOP Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.70. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc saw 38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $56.34 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 466,051 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, valued at $1,408,500 using the latest closing price.

Mujumdar Shveta, the Director of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $56.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Mujumdar Shveta is holding 22,244 shares at $102,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 3.47 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.