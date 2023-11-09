Movella Holdings Inc’s (MVLA) Stock: A 10.80% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has gone up by 15.73% for the week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month and a -50.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.65% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.80% for MVLA’s stock, with a -75.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MVLA is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MVLA is $2.88, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for MVLA is 28.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MVLA on November 09, 2023 was 205.90K shares.

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has plunge by 17.17relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Movella’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Ben Lee, CEO and Steve Smith, CFO. Q&A with management will follow immediately after prepared remarks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVLA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MVLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVLA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVLA Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.67%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA rose by +15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4908. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc saw -94.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVLA starting from Lee Ben A, who purchase 33,993 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lee Ben A now owns 1,172,010 shares of Movella Holdings Inc, valued at $27,354 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ben A, the President and CEO of Movella Holdings Inc, purchase 26,007 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ben A is holding 1,138,017 shares at $21,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

The total capital return value is set at -2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.49, with -1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.