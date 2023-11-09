Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) by analysts is $28.88, which is $25.27 above the current market price. The public float for MOTS is 0.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of MOTS was 24.63K shares.

MOTS) stock’s latest price update

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)’s stock price has plunge by -13.12relation to previous closing price of 4.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -36.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, announced today that Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

MOTS’s Market Performance

Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has seen a -36.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -51.37% decline in the past month and a -58.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.56% for MOTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.63% for MOTS’s stock, with a -65.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOTS Trading at -49.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -53.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOTS fell by -35.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Motus GI Holdings Inc saw -71.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3015.37 for the present operating margin

-175.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motus GI Holdings Inc stands at -3141.39. The total capital return value is set at -98.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.49. Equity return is now at value -1065.40, with -100.74 for asset returns.

Based on Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS), the company’s capital structure generated 384.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.35. Total debt to assets is 64.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 100.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.