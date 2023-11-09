Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) is $11.65, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 110.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On November 09, 2023, MDXG’s average trading volume was 603.69K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.49. However, the company has seen a -5.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Notarianni – Head, Investor Relations Joseph H. Capper – Chief Executive Officer Doug Rice – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum Group Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Carl Byrnes – Northland Capital Markets Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG’s stock has fallen by -5.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.61% and a quarterly drop of -19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Mimedx Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for MDXG’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDXG Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Mimedx Group Inc saw 119.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 10,365 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 16. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 317,803 shares of Mimedx Group Inc, valued at $61,627 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of Mimedx Group Inc, sale 3,607 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 328,168 shares at $22,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mimedx Group Inc stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.