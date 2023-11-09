Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.70 in relation to its previous close of 1.38. However, the company has experienced a 26.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that The presentation follows successful extensive uses of the Company’s endovascular robotic system in pre-clinical studies The presentation follows successful extensive uses of the Company’s endovascular robotic system in pre-clinical studies

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) by analysts is $8.00, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for MBOT is 10.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of MBOT was 92.73K shares.

MBOT’s Market Performance

MBOT’s stock has seen a 26.58% increase for the week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month and a -28.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for Microbot Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.05% for MBOT’s stock, with a -30.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2995. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw -50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -116.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.36. Equity return is now at value -128.90, with -108.34 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.