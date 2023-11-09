Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 86.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.96% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of MRSN was 2.22M shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.99 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide business updates and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has seen a 7.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.70% decline in the past month and a 8.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.64% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for MRSN’s stock, with a -66.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $1 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3525. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc saw -77.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Bala Mohan, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Oct 26. After this action, Bala Mohan now owns 8,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,161 using the latest closing price.

MISRA TUSHAR, the SVP, Chief Manuf. Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,908 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that MISRA TUSHAR is holding 11,507 shares at $2,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc stands at -768.26. The total capital return value is set at -140.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.90. Equity return is now at value -192.29, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 10.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.