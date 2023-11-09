Make Informed Decisions with Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) Stock Updates

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.08% for Primech Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.88% for PMEC’s stock, with a 60.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PMEC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for PMEC is 35.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PMEC on November 09, 2023 was 810.47K shares.

PMEC) stock’s latest price update

Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PMEC)’s stock price has increased by 8.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has seen a 9.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PMEC Trading at 60.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +173.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMEC rose by +9.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Primech Holdings Ltd saw 106.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PMEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.21 for the present operating margin

+5.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primech Holdings Ltd stands at -3.67. The total capital return value is set at -23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.50. Equity return is now at value -25.37, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC), the company’s capital structure generated 254.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 52.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.