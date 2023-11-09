Make Informed Decisions with Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Stock Updates

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has gone up by 5.88% for the week, with a 3.26% rise in the past month and a -7.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for ASB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for ASB’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) by analysts is $19.10, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 149.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.64M shares.

ASB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has dropped by -1.38 compared to previous close of 17.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Associated Bank slightly beat expectations for earnings but missed revenue expectations in its latest quarter. Management credited growth in customer deposits to strong customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASB Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.38. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp. saw -25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Erickson Randall J., who sale 26,335 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Erickson Randall J. now owns 138,055 shares of Associated Banc-Corp., valued at $500,365 using the latest closing price.

GERKEN R JAY, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that GERKEN R JAY is holding 42,036 shares at $48,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp. stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.