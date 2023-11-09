Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has seen a -17.03% decrease in the past week, with a -23.40% drop in the past month, and a -35.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for MGIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.30% for MGIC’s stock, with a -34.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) Right Now?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MGIC is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MGIC is $18.00, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for MGIC is 26.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for MGIC on November 09, 2023 was 30.56K shares.

MGIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) has decreased by -19.47 when compared to last closing price of 10.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Magic Software Enterprises is an IT product and solutions provider with a history of growth through small acquisitions. The stock has a low forward P/E ratio of 9.2 and a high dividend yield of 6.40%. The company’s financials are mostly stable, with a healthy EBIT margin and stable revenues.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGIC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MGIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGIC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGIC Trading at -22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGIC fell by -17.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. saw -47.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 16.38, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.32. Total debt to assets is 15.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.