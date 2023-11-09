Macerich Co. (MAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macerich Co. (MAC) is $11.75, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 213.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAC on November 09, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

MAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) has dropped by -3.31 compared to previous close of 10.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Macerich (MAC) witnesses year-over-year growth in occupancy and same-center net operating income. However, the top line lags estimates.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has risen by 4.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly drop of -18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Macerich Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for MAC’s stock, with a -8.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Macerich Co. saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of Macerich Co., valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -12.57, with -4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.83. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Macerich Co. (MAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.