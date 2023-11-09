Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUCD is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is $4.36, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for LUCD is 10.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On November 09, 2023, LUCD’s average trading volume was 43.27K shares.

LUCD) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD)’s stock price has decreased by -10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a -10.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman & CEO, to Present November 16, 2023, in New York NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( “PAVmed”), today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lishan Aklog, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 16, 2023 at 10:00am EST in New York City.

LUCD’s Market Performance

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has seen a -10.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.20% decline in the past month and a -21.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for LUCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for LUCD’s stock, with a -18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUCD stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for LUCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUCD in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LUCD Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCD fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2640. In addition, Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw -14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUCD starting from Lapidus Stanley, who sale 29,747 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Sep 26. After this action, Lapidus Stanley now owns 101,592 shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, valued at $43,173 using the latest closing price.

Lapidus Stanley, the Director of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, sale 200 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Lapidus Stanley is holding 131,339 shares at $286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14899.47 for the present operating margin

-1372.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Diagnostics Inc stands at -14899.47. The total capital return value is set at -140.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.52. Equity return is now at value -221.80, with -129.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.98. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.