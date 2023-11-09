LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is $2.06, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for LDI is 57.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDI on November 09, 2023 was 314.50K shares.

LDI stock's latest price update

The stock price of LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) has surged by 8.39 when compared to previous closing price of 1.43, but the company has seen a 28.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for loanDepot (LDI) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

LDI’s Market Performance

LDI’s stock has risen by 28.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.90% and a quarterly drop of -26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.78% for LoanDepot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.41% for LDI’s stock, with a -18.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LDI Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI rose by +28.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3470. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 7,142 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Nov 03. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 4,319,243 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $10,719 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Jeff Alexander, the President, LDI Mortgage of LoanDepot Inc, sale 7,142 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Walsh Jeff Alexander is holding 4,326,385 shares at $11,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.05 for the present operating margin

+102.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for LoanDepot Inc stands at -15.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.21. Equity return is now at value -43.62, with -2.65 for asset returns.

Based on LoanDepot Inc (LDI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 68.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 432.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.