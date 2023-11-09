LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) has surged by 19.03 when compared to previous closing price of 30.00, but the company has seen a 24.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Drew Borst – Vice President, Investor Relations Scott Howe – Chief Executive Officer Lauren Dillard – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chris Quintero – Morgan Stanley Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to LiveRamp’s Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) is $38.11, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 64.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on November 09, 2023 was 410.68K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP’s stock has seen a 24.16% increase for the week, with a 19.23% rise in the past month and a 17.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.92% for RAMP stock, with a simple moving average of 34.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 21.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.91. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc saw 52.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Hussain Mohsin, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hussain Mohsin now owns 116,864 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, valued at $294,612 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 218,605 shares at $467,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -10.23, with -8.21 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.