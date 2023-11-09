Lion Electric Co (LEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEV is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lion Electric Co (LEV) is $3.62, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 115.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On November 09, 2023, LEV’s average trading volume was 611.77K shares.

LEV stock's latest price update

The stock of Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has decreased by -7.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Isabelle Adjahi – VP, IR and Sustainable Development Marc Bedard – CEO Founder Nicolas Brunet – President Richard Coulombe – CFO Conference Call Participants George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Michael Shlisky – D.A. Davidson Benoît Poirier – Desjardins Capital Bank Tamy Chen – BMO Capital Markets Christopher Souther – B.

LEV’s Market Performance

Lion Electric Co (LEV) has seen a 10.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.21% decline in the past month and a -24.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for LEV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for LEV’s stock, with a -19.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7445. In addition, Lion Electric Co saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -11.66, with -7.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lion Electric Co (LEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.