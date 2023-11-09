LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.68 in relation to previous closing price of 7.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Justin Schreiber – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Marc Benathen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sarah James – Cantor Fitzgerald Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright Brandon Carney – B.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LifeMD Inc (LFMD) is $10.00, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for LFMD is 27.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on November 09, 2023 was 534.86K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stock saw an increase of 2.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.47% and a quarterly increase of 60.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for LifeMD Inc (LFMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.64% for LFMD’s stock, with a 108.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFMD Trading at 22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, LifeMD Inc saw 262.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Velge Bertrand, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Velge Bertrand now owns 349,482 shares of LifeMD Inc, valued at $235,800 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 289,482 shares at $150,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -324.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -418.27. Equity return is now at value -719.95, with -81.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.41 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.