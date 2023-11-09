Laureate Education Inc’s (LAUR) Stock: A -6.81% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has seen a -7.83% decrease in the past week, with a -9.78% drop in the past month, and a -7.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for LAUR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for LAUR’s stock, with a 4.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is $17.33, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 127.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAUR on November 09, 2023 was 727.32K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 13.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eilif Serck-Hanssen – President & CEO Rick Buskirk – CFO Adam Morse – SVP, Finance Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Laureate Education Inc., Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sinkfield Richard Harvey III now owns 66,971 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $25,685 using the latest closing price.

Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Laureate Education Inc, sale 9,092 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sinkfield Richard Harvey III is holding 68,771 shares at $127,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.