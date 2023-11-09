Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.02 in comparison to its previous close of 93.42, however, the company has experienced a 3.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Lamb Weston (LW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) by analysts is $124.50, which is $30.13 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 141.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LW was 2.11M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW’s stock has seen a 3.75% increase for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a -3.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for LW’s stock, with a -8.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.14. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G now owns 162,835 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $253,050 using the latest closing price.

Spytek Eryk J, the GEN COUNSEL & CHIEF COMPL OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sale 6,319 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spytek Eryk J is holding 1,052 shares at $652,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 100.53, with 18.48 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 256.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.