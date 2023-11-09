Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) is 2039.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRUS is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) is $77.67, which is $20.7 above the current market price. The public float for KRUS is 5.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.18% of that float. On November 09, 2023, KRUS’s average trading volume was 108.95K shares.

Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS)’s stock price has dropped by -10.32 in relation to previous closing price of 63.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Kura Sushi (KRUS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

KRUS’s Market Performance

KRUS’s stock has fallen by -5.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.44% and a quarterly drop of -39.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Kura Sushi USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.16% for KRUS’s stock, with a -24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRUS Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.47. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.39, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.33. Total debt to assets is 45.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.