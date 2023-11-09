Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) by analysts is $19.45, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 126.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of KTOS was 996.79K shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.30 in comparison to its previous close of 17.79, however, the company has experienced a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Kratos Defense’s (KTOS) third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS’s stock has risen by 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.70% and a quarterly rise of 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for KTOS’s stock, with a 23.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 68.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Fendley Steven S., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $16.89 back on Oct 30. After this action, Fendley Steven S. now owns 333,391 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $118,231 using the latest closing price.

Carrai Phillip D, the President, STC Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $16.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carrai Phillip D is holding 190,027 shares at $76,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.12, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.