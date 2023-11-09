Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 120.41. However, the company has seen a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-02 that The company behind pure-play ETFs that cover sectors such as cannabis stocks, the metaverse, sports betting and meme stocks is back with a new fund that covers a popular investment strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) is above average at 23.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) is $129.92, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMB on November 09, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stock saw an increase of 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.79% and a quarterly increase of -5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for KMB’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $118 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.60. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Hicks Zackery A, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $119.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, Hicks Zackery A now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $360,677 using the latest closing price.

Karrmann Sandra R, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 5,122 shares at $129.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Karrmann Sandra R is holding 6,228 shares at $664,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 315.49, with 10.07 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.