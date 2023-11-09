Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 15.16. However, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that BEIJING, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ended Septermber 30, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BZ is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BZ is $139.19, which is $3.97 above the current price. The public float for BZ is 338.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on November 09, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a -8.40% drop in the past month, and a -4.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

BZ Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.