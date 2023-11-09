Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for JAZZ is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JAZZ is $199.71, which is $71.47 above than the current price. The public float for JAZZ is 61.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume of JAZZ on November 09, 2023 was 582.81K shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has plunge by -4.06relation to previous closing price of 133.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Although the revenue and EPS for Jazz (JAZZ) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ’s stock has risen by 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly drop of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

JAZZ Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.18. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Patil Neena M, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $144.25 back on Sep 01. After this action, Patil Neena M now owns 29,186 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $216,375 using the latest closing price.

Carr Patricia, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 142 shares at $143.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Carr Patricia is holding 5,986 shares at $20,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -2.57, with -0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.