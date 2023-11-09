Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is above average at 12.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is $24.94, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for JHG is 164.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JHG on November 09, 2023 was 862.97K shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.93 in relation to previous closing price of 24.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Janus Henderson reported a solid 3Q23 result, with key operational trends ahead of expectations. The announced $150m buyback program is modest, but reduces downside risk relating to the potential for aggressive M&A activity. Improved product investment performance in Equities and stability in the investment management fee margin ease concerns regarding future earnings headwinds.

JHG’s Market Performance

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has experienced a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month, and a -8.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for JHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for JHG’s stock, with a -7.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JHG Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.67. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw 4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JHG starting from FOGO GEORGINA, who sale 5,043 shares at the price of $27.35 back on Jul 03. After this action, FOGO GEORGINA now owns 123,377 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc, valued at $137,926 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Brennan A., the Chief Accounting Officer of Janus Henderson Group plc, sale 1,874 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hughes Brennan A. is holding 4,570 shares at $50,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+72.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus Henderson Group plc stands at +17.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 5.24 for asset returns.

Based on Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 6.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.