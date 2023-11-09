JanOne Inc (JAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for JanOne Inc (JAN) by analysts is $20.00, The public float for JAN is 3.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of JAN was 221.32K shares.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN)’s stock price has plunge by 7.43relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will explain innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne’s development of non-addicting treatments for pain LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the Dawson James Securities 8th Annual Investment Conference in Jupiter, Florida.

JAN’s Market Performance

JanOne Inc (JAN) has seen a 0.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.33% decline in the past month and a -61.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.57% for JAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for JAN’s stock, with a -66.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAN Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3321. In addition, JanOne Inc saw -76.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at -30.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.58. Equity return is now at value -59.44, with -29.37 for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, JanOne Inc (JAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.