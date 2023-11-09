James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) is 9.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JRVR is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) is $20.33, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for JRVR is 36.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On November 09, 2023, JRVR’s average trading volume was 198.49K shares.

JRVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) has decreased by -34.41 when compared to last closing price of 13.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -38.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. It will also host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

JRVR’s Market Performance

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has experienced a -38.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.21% drop in the past month, and a -46.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for JRVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.27% for JRVR stock, with a simple moving average of -53.50% for the last 200 days.

JRVR Trading at -41.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -41.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR fell by -39.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd saw -58.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 6.27, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.