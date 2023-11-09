Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) by analysts is $162.43, which is $13.63 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of JKHY was 497.12K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has increased by 4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 143.43. However, the company has seen a 6.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Jack Henry’s (JKHY) first-quarter fiscal 2024 results benefit from strength across the Core, Complementary, Payments and Corporate segments.

JKHY’s Market Performance

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) has experienced a 6.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month, and a -12.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for JKHY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for JKHY’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKHY Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.82. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stands at +17.65. The total capital return value is set at 27.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.18. Equity return is now at value 24.52, with 13.76 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.82. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.