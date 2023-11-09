Intuit Inc (INTU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 513.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $522.38, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuit Inc (INTU) is $559.21, which is $36.83 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on November 09, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU’s stock has seen a 6.79% increase for the week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month and a 4.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for Intuit Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for INTU’s stock, with a 12.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $508.55. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 34.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Vazquez Raul, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $516.52 back on Oct 05. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 1,631 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $1,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 696 shares at $511.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,098 shares at $355,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.