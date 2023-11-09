International Seaways Inc (INSW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is above average at 3.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Seaways Inc (INSW) is $61.46, which is $13.53 above the current market price. The public float for INSW is 33.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INSW on November 09, 2023 was 539.44K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 48.19. However, the company has seen a -4.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that International Seaways (INSW) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

INSW’s Market Performance

International Seaways Inc (INSW) has seen a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.59% gain in the past month and a 7.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for INSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for INSW stock, with a simple moving average of 18.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.28. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $48.24 back on Nov 01. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 78,927 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $48,240 using the latest closing price.

Zabrocky Lois K, the President & CEO of International Seaways Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $48.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Zabrocky Lois K is holding 140,244 shares at $48,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 46.18, with 26.23 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Seaways Inc (INSW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.