International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is 21.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IGT is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is $34.58, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 104.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On November 09, 2023, IGT’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a 12.13% increase in the past week, with a -8.27% drop in the past month, and a -11.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for IGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for IGT’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.62. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.