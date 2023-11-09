Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ILAG is 8.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ILAG on November 09, 2023 was 25.26K shares.

ILAG stock's latest price update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.52 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a 17.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-02 that Use these tips to make consistent profits with penny stocks The post Want to Make Consistent Profits With Penny Stocks? 3 Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

ILAG’s Market Performance

ILAG’s stock has risen by 17.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.08% and a quarterly drop of -17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.42% for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.60% for ILAG’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILAG Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILAG rose by +17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8507. In addition, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc saw 6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ILAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc stands at -13.62. The total capital return value is set at -16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.58. Equity return is now at value -14.44, with -10.65 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.