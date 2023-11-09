Intapp Inc (INTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTA is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intapp Inc (INTA) is $46.40, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for INTA is 46.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On November 09, 2023, INTA’s average trading volume was 408.24K shares.

The stock price of Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) has surged by 11.05 when compared to previous closing price of 35.20, but the company has seen a 16.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Intapp (INTA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

INTA’s Market Performance

Intapp Inc (INTA) has seen a 16.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.13% gain in the past month and a 17.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for INTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.00% for INTA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTA Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA rose by +16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.05. In addition, Intapp Inc saw 56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Coleman Donald F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.40 back on Nov 01. After this action, Coleman Donald F. now owns 574,288 shares of Intapp Inc, valued at $333,996 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Intapp Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Fitzgerald Scott is holding 26,701 shares at $133,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -22.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.64. Equity return is now at value -23.25, with -12.36 for asset returns.

Based on Intapp Inc (INTA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.77. Total debt to assets is 3.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intapp Inc (INTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.