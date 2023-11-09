Insulet Corporation (PODD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is above average at 92.44x. The 36-month beta value for PODD is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PODD is $219.30, which is $64.33 above than the current price. The public float for PODD is 69.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. The average trading volume of PODD on November 09, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has decreased by -4.26 when compared to last closing price of 161.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Insulet (PODD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD’s stock has risen by 12.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.05% and a quarterly drop of -33.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Insulet Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.64% for PODD’s stock, with a -39.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $240 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.42. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Singh Prem, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $168.92 back on Sep 19. After this action, Singh Prem now owns 4,032 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $169 using the latest closing price.

Hollingshead James, the President and CEO of Insulet Corporation, purchase 5,550 shares at $181.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Hollingshead James is holding 34,177 shares at $1,006,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.