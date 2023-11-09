Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Stock Experiences -40.30% Monthly Change

In the past week, INSE stock has gone down by -29.11%, with a monthly decline of -40.30% and a quarterly plunge of -43.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Inspired Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.23% for INSE’s stock, with a -46.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is above average at 11.94x. The 36-month beta value for INSE is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INSE is $19.00, which is $11.89 above than the current price. The public float for INSE is 24.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of INSE on November 09, 2023 was 79.04K shares.

INSE) stock’s latest price update

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE)’s stock price has gone decline by -31.63 in comparison to its previous close of 10.40, however, the company has experienced a -29.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Although the revenue and EPS for Inspired Entertainment (INSE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSE stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for INSE by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for INSE in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $18 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSE Trading at -37.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -36.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSE fell by -28.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Inspired Entertainment Inc saw -43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+61.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspired Entertainment Inc stands at +7.81. The total capital return value is set at 20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.