Innovid Corp’s (CTV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CTV stock has gone up by 20.95%, with a monthly gain of 14.41% and a quarterly surge of 13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.95% for Innovid Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.17% for CTV’s stock, with a -0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innovid Corp (CTV) by analysts is $1.98, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 87.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CTV was 176.61K shares.

CTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) has jumped by 23.30 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that With the stock market remaining volatile in 2023, many investors are looking for hidden gems trading at bargain prices. One area that often gets overlooked is penny stocks, or companies trading under $5 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV rose by +20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0426. In addition, Innovid Corp saw -25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Aug 18. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 768,857 shares of Innovid Corp, valued at $22,826 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp, purchase 17,340 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 1,283,002 shares at $18,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -21.31, with -17.14 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innovid Corp (CTV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.