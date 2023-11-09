Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) is above average at 8.27x. The 36-month beta value for IMO is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMO is $63.75, which is $8.98 above than the current price. The public float for IMO is 190.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of IMO on November 09, 2023 was 473.65K shares.

IMO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 55.98, but the company has seen a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Imperial Oil (IMO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.22 per share a year ago.

IMO’s Market Performance

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has seen a -5.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.28% decline in the past month and a 0.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for IMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for IMO’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMO Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.68. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd. stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 22.99, with 12.25 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.