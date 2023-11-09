Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -62.23 in comparison to its previous close of 4.13, however, the company has experienced a -61.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-20 that Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IKNA is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) is $17.00, which is $15.44 above the current market price. The public float for IKNA is 30.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On November 09, 2023, IKNA’s average trading volume was 89.65K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA stock saw a decrease of -61.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -62.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.15% for IKNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $11 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IKNA Trading at -62.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -60.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA fell by -62.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc saw -41.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-453.99 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc stands at -440.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -37.92, with -32.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.