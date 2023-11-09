Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s (IDYA) Stock: A 14.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has gone up by 7.03% for the week, with a 14.86% rise in the past month and a 21.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.38% for IDYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for IDYA’s stock, with a 41.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) by analysts is $37.17, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 53.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of IDYA was 710.54K shares.

IDYA) stock’s latest price update

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA)’s stock price has soared by 5.67 in relation to previous closing price of 29.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDYA Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.17. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw 70.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Throne Jason, who sale 5,163 shares at the price of $30.09 back on Nov 03. After this action, Throne Jason now owns 0 shares of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, valued at $155,360 using the latest closing price.

Throne Jason, the Chief Legal Officer of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Throne Jason is holding 0 shares at $30,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -19.24, with -17.13 for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.