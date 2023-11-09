IAC Inc (IAC): A Technical Analysis

IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IAC Inc (IAC) is $77.18, which is $32.33 above the current market price. The public float for IAC is 74.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAC on November 09, 2023 was 656.19K shares.

IAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 44.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for IAC (IAC) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC Inc (IAC) has seen a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.21% decline in the past month and a -22.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for IAC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for IAC’s stock, with a -18.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAC Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.57. In addition, IAC Inc saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Nov 23. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 157,084 shares of IAC Inc, valued at $1,561,866 using the latest closing price.

EISNER MICHAEL D, the Director of IAC Inc, purchase 73,641 shares at $46.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that EISNER MICHAEL D is holding 124,484 shares at $3,444,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.53 for the present operating margin

+55.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAC Inc stands at -22.40. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.84. Equity return is now at value 4.07, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on IAC Inc (IAC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 25.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IAC Inc (IAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.