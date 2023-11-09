I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has gone up by 3.27% for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a -38.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.00% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.80% for IMAB’s stock, with a -46.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is $19.80, which is $18.22 above the current market price. The public float for IMAB is 81.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMAB on November 09, 2023 was 772.57K shares.

IMAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has dropped by -1.86 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4073. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw -62.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

Based on I-Mab ADR (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.