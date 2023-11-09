Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for HYFM is 42.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYFM on November 09, 2023 was 263.69K shares.

HYFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) has plunged by -14.99 when compared to previous closing price of 1.00, but the company has seen a -11.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-08 that Marijuana stocks have had their fair share of ups and downs no pun intended. In 2023 much of the cannabis sector saw a big rise in volatile trading. Now many analysts have been touching on market volatility for a long time. Yet it continued to increase for a large part of the sector. But what is causing this and how can it be sorted heading into a new year?

HYFM’s Market Performance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) has seen a -11.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.72% decline in the past month and a -11.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.84% for HYFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.16% for HYFM’s stock, with a -34.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HYFM Trading at -25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -24.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM fell by -11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0252. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc saw -45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on May 16. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,799,328 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, valued at $15,600 using the latest closing price.

Toler William Douglas, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Toler William Douglas is holding 1,784,328 shares at $38,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Equity return is now at value -24.13, with -14.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.