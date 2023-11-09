Honest Company Inc (HNST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) has increased by 21.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that The headline numbers for Honest (HNST) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honest Company Inc (HNST) is $1.62, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 57.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNST on November 09, 2023 was 637.48K shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

The stock of Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen a 28.07% increase in the past week, with a 23.73% rise in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for HNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.05% for HNST’s stock, with a -17.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at 16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +28.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2045. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw -51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Kennedy Kelly J., who sale 40,327 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kennedy Kelly J. now owns 922,715 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $49,602 using the latest closing price.

Rexing Rick, the Chief Revenue Officer of Honest Company Inc, sale 10,119 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Rexing Rick is holding 445,752 shares at $12,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -39.44, with -25.07 for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.