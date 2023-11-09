Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has increased by 6.79 when compared to last closing price of 5.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that While the innovation sphere experienced a dramatic rise in attention, the fear of holding the bag might lead more investors to consider the (possible) virtue of targeting de-risked tech stocks. That’s a euphemism I picked up somewhere.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 15.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) is $7.87, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 174.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMX on November 09, 2023 was 658.58K shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has seen a 4.89% increase in the past week, with a 0.08% rise in the past month, and a -12.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for HIMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 7.97, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.