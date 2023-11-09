Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for HRTX is 138.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.94% of that float. On November 09, 2023, HRTX’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has plunged by -9.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.79, but the company has seen a 14.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Although the revenue and EPS for Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has experienced a 14.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.74% drop in the past month, and a -58.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for HRTX’s stock, with a -57.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at -27.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares sank -12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6795. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -71.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 2,486,744 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Jul 21. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 6,986,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,406,839 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -61.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.