HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTCR is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) is $4.00, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for HTCR is 4.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On November 09, 2023, HTCR’s average trading volume was 34.08K shares.

HTCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) has decreased by -7.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -29.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-08 that NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Co.’s June Virtual Small-Cap Conference from June 14-15, 2023.

HTCR’s Market Performance

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has experienced a -29.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.95% drop in the past month, and a -62.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.04% for HTCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.16% for HTCR stock, with a simple moving average of -57.44% for the last 200 days.

HTCR Trading at -46.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -50.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR fell by -33.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7564. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc saw -46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTCR starting from Yamamoto Sumitaka, who sale 2,414 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Jul 03. After this action, Yamamoto Sumitaka now owns 10,597,147 shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, valued at $3,448 using the latest closing price.

Yamamoto Sumitaka, the Chairman, CEO & President of HeartCore Enterprises Inc, sale 17,340 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Yamamoto Sumitaka is holding 10,624,962 shares at $25,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.93 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc stands at -75.72. The total capital return value is set at -89.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.62. Equity return is now at value -24.64, with -11.57 for asset returns.

Based on HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR), the company’s capital structure generated 94.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.65. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.