HCI Group Inc (HCI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.52 compared to its previous closing price of 64.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Although the revenue and EPS for HCI Group (HCI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HCI is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCI is $91.33, which is $4.29 above than the current price. The public float for HCI is 6.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.36% of that float. The average trading volume of HCI on November 09, 2023 was 73.50K shares.

HCI’s Market Performance

The stock of HCI Group Inc (HCI) has seen a 27.47% increase in the past week, with a 39.22% rise in the past month, and a 25.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for HCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.13% for HCI’s stock, with a 41.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCI Trading at 40.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +35.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI rose by +27.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.35. In addition, HCI Group Inc saw 97.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Harmsworth James Mark, who sale 9,963 shares at the price of $55.97 back on May 22. After this action, Harmsworth James Mark now owns 34,893 shares of HCI Group Inc, valued at $557,649 using the latest closing price.

Harmsworth James Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of HCI Group Inc, sale 5,037 shares at $56.38 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Harmsworth James Mark is holding 43,531 shares at $283,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.53. Equity return is now at value -9.08, with -1.76 for asset returns.

Based on HCI Group Inc (HCI), the company’s capital structure generated 130.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, HCI Group Inc (HCI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.