HCA Healthcare Inc’s (HCA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HCA stock has gone up by 2.75%, with a monthly decline of -8.50% and a quarterly plunge of -13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for HCA Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for HCA’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HCA is $284.01, which is $52.46 above the current price. The public float for HCA is 195.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on November 09, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 233.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conference: November 14, 2023 at 11:45am EST at the 2023 Wolfe Healthcare Conference held at Wolfe NYC Offices, New York, NY. A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com. Dates and times may be subject to change, plea.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.81. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Torres Kathryn A., who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $269.12 back on Aug 14. After this action, Torres Kathryn A. now owns 19,760 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc, valued at $1,400,516 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jeffrey E., the SVP-Government Relations of HCA Healthcare Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cohen Jeffrey E. is holding 4,414 shares at $405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.