Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has seen a 13.98% increase in the past week, with a 18.61% gain in the past month, and a -12.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for HASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for HASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HASI is $31.70, which is $12.46 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 104.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.78% of that float. The average trading volume for HASI on November 09, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.30 in relation to previous closing price of 20.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Hannon Armstrong (HASI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -30.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.09 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 53,291 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $105,450 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 36,925 shares at $84,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.08, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.