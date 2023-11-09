Groupon Inc (GRPN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRPN is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRPN is $13.75, which is -$0.17 below the current price. The public float for GRPN is 16.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on November 09, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has dropped by -6.58 compared to previous close of 14.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

GRPN’s Market Performance

Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a 7.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.96% gain in the past month and a 83.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for GRPN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for GRPN’s stock, with a 79.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRPN Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +39.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 62.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc, sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -316.30, with -20.39 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.