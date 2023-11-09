Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 14.40. However, the company has experienced a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-05 that Small dividend stocks are dirt cheap right now. I’m talking about stocks trading for less than one year’s worth of sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSBD is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSBD is $14.50, which is $0.01 above the current price. The public float for GSBD is 109.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on November 09, 2023 was 486.52K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) has seen a 1.05% increase in the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a 0.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for GSBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for GSBD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.66 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD), the company’s capital structure generated 133.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.26. Total debt to assets is 56.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.