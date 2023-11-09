Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 109.80, however, the company has experienced a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Global Payments (GPN) expects adjusted EPS to lie between $10.39 and $10.45 for 2023, up 11% to 12% from the year-ago figure.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is above average at 32.98x. The 36-month beta value for GPN is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPN is $142.15, which is $32.52 above than the current price. The public float for GPN is 257.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on November 09, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

GPN’s Market Performance

GPN stock saw a decrease of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Global Payments, Inc. (GPN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for GPN’s stock, with a -0.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $130 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.28. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from Green David Lawrence, who sale 17,920 shares at the price of $112.53 back on Nov 02. After this action, Green David Lawrence now owns 77,411 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $2,016,538 using the latest closing price.

Whipple Joshua J, the Senior EVP and CFO of Global Payments, Inc., sale 37,096 shares at $127.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Whipple Joshua J is holding 39,772 shares at $4,721,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 3.88, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.